hey it's amy
That time Sprinklr's VP of design tried to get me fired
In a panini?
amy brown
7 hr ago
The year I didn't have a baby
Failing my only resolution for 2020
amy brown
Dec 13, 2020
My 2020 presidential endorsement
Why I'm voting for Bernie Sanders
amy brown
Feb 17, 2020
My dad, my other dad, and me
On daddy issues
amy brown
Feb 9, 2020
Depression, Mr. Peanut, and me
Why do the brands want to fuck me?
amy brown
Jan 30, 2020
hello i am new here what is this for
oh i can make a subtitle that's neat
amy brown
Jan 29, 2020
