Dear Subscribers,

Hello!

You are receiving this message because you subscribed to my Substack at some point in the last few years. The majority of you probably got here because you followed me on the website formerly known as Twitter, before I got permanently suspended in November 2022.

This Substack used to be called hey it’s amy and had no real theme.

But today I’m excited to tell you that this Substack is now called Not Not a Mommy Blog!

It still doesn’t really have a theme, beyond the fact that I’m a parent now (ICYMI: I had a baby in December 2021, yes we have a lot of ground to cover). Parenting won’t be the only thing I talk about here, but it’s a big part of my life and I always felt this thing deserved better than a bare-minimum title anyway.

I’m aiming to share a new piece of writing here once every month or two. The only thing I definitely won’t be writing about is work, since I already give my creative energy to work from 9-5. So if you’re hoping for some marketing insights or whatever, wrong place.

Topics I have planned include:

What I’d say to someone who’s scared to have kids

What it’s like to grow another human inside your body and then give birth to it (spoiler: not an ideal experience, in my opinion)

The true-crime story of our now-former daycare

Some reflections on sharing 12 years of my life with a nasty little Pomeranian

If there’s ever anything specific you’d be interested in hearing my take on, or if you want me to take a stab at answering your question like this is an advice column, or you just wanna say hey: reply to this email in your inbox or leave a comment. I’d love to hear from you!

Talk to you soon,

Amy