Not Not a Mommy Blog

Not Not a Mommy Blog

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Hello, I’m Amy Brown.

I’m the mother of a two-year-old, an additional forthcoming child (ETA: June 2024), and a senile Pomeranian. Originally from a small town outside Dayton, Ohio, I now call San Francisco’s Bay Area home. By day I work in marketing for a tech company, but I promise not to bore you with that here.

I’ve always considered myself a writer, but for Various Reasons (lack of discipline, mostly) I haven’t made much time to pursue personal projects. I’m trying to change that. We’ll see how it goes.

I used to be arb on the website formerly known as Twitter. If you found yourself subscribed to this Substack and you don’t remember why, that’s probably where you came from.

Incredibly cool avatar of my dog in a pair of glasses by helvetikat
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