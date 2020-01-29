Hello, I’m Amy Brown.

I’m the mother of a two-year-old, an additional forthcoming child (ETA: June 2024), and a senile Pomeranian. Originally from a small town outside Dayton, Ohio, I now call San Francisco’s Bay Area home. By day I work in marketing for a tech company, but I promise not to bore you with that here.

I’ve always considered myself a writer, but for Various Reasons (lack of discipline, mostly) I haven’t made much time to pursue personal projects. I’m trying to change that. We’ll see how it goes.

I used to be arb on the website formerly known as Twitter. If you found yourself subscribed to this Substack and you don’t remember why, that’s probably where you came from.