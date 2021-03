Hey, I’m Amy.

I’ve always liked to write, but I’ve never been good at writing consistently. One of my main hobbies is buying notebooks, filling up a few pages, and then abandoning them forever.

So now I’m putting the onus on you: by subscribing to this Substack, you are holding me accountable for producing a new piece of writing once every week or two. If it sucks, please don’t tell me! Thanks.

You can also find me on:

Incredibly cool avatar of my dog in a pair of glasses by helvetikat