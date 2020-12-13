hey it's amy
In a panini?
amy brownComment 6Share
NewWhat is hey it's amy?About
Failing my only resolution for 2020
amy brown
Dec 13, 2020Comment 8Share
Why I'm voting for Bernie Sanders
amy brown
Feb 17, 2020Comment 1Share
On daddy issues
amy brown
Feb 9, 2020CommentShare
Why do the brands want to fuck me?
amy brown
Jan 30, 2020CommentShare
oh i can make a subtitle that's neat
amy brown
Jan 29, 2020CommentShare

hey it's amy


What is hey it's amy?ArchiveMy Account
© 2021 amy brown. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack