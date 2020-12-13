hey it's amy
hey it's amy
a random selection of things that I'm thinking about, delivered to you every week or two
That time Sprinklr's VP of design tried to get me fired
In a panini?
amy brown
14
6
What is hey it's amy?
About
The year I didn't have a baby
Failing my only resolution for 2020
amy brown
Dec 13, 2020
22
8
My 2020 presidential endorsement
Why I'm voting for Bernie Sanders
amy brown
Feb 17, 2020
16
1
My dad, my other dad, and me
On daddy issues
amy brown
Feb 9, 2020
20
Share
Depression, Mr. Peanut, and me
Why do the brands want to fuck me?
amy brown
Jan 30, 2020
20
Share
hello i am new here what is this for
oh i can make a subtitle that's neat
amy brown
Jan 29, 2020
10
Share
